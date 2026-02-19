The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), has welcomed what he described as a strengthened and strategic security collaboration between Nigeria and the United States, saying the recent deployment of about 100 American military personnel to Bauchi State is a clear sign that the country is making meaningful progress in global security partnerships.

Reacting to the arrival of the US troops, which Nigerian and American defence officials announced in recent weeks, Mr Agbese described the move as a decisive pivot in Nigeria’s long-running efforts to confront insurgency, banditry and other violent criminal networks.

Details of the US deployment

In a coordinated announcement, Nigerian defence authorities confirmed that the contingent of American forces had been deployed to Bauchi State to assist in training Nigerian troops and to offer enhanced intelligence support against entrenched terrorist groups, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), as well as the increasingly sophisticated criminal gangs terrorising communities across several regions of the country.

The deployment follows months of intensified diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and the United States, including high-level military consultations and joint strategic reviews of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism architecture.

US officials have made clear that their forces are non-combatants, focusing primarily on capacity development, intelligence sharing and operational coordination.

Agbese hails partnership

Mr Agbese said the development highlights the confidence global partners, especially Washington, have in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s evolving role in regional and international security.

“For the first time in a long while, Nigeria is engaging a major global power like the United States from a position of strategic clarity and mutual respect,” Mr Agbese said. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated bold leadership in repositioning our security architecture and strengthening international alliances.”

He added that the collaboration builds on a series of proactive security decisions by the Tinubu administration, including recent precision air operations in Sokoto State that targeted terrorist enclaves, which he said sent a strong message that Nigeria would no longer tolerate safe havens for violent extremists.

Mr Agbese stated that the partnership with the US extends beyond symbolism, describing it as a practical, actionable framework that would boost Nigeria’s intelligence capabilities, technical proficiency, and operational effectiveness in the field.

He also praised the leadership of the Nigerian military, highlighting Chief of Defence Staff Olufemi Oluyede and the service chiefs for the renewed focus, improved coordination, and heightened morale within the armed forces, which he believes have contributed to recent gains on multiple fronts.

Mr Agbese specifically acknowledged the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, and the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, for enhancing cooperation between ground and air operations, which he said has delivered notable successes against insurgents and bandits.

Likewise, he commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Emmanuel Undiandeye, for their roles in strengthening maritime security and intelligence gathering, respectively.

“Our gallant troops on the frontlines have recorded remarkable successes in the war against insurgency in recent times, neutralising scores of terrorists and their leaders,” Mr Agbese said, adding that these outcomes reflect improved synergy and inter-agency collaboration.

The lawmakers stressed that Nigeria continues to grapple with a complex and multi-layered security environment characterised by insurgency in the North-east, widespread banditry in the North-west, farmer-herder clashes in the Middle Belt, kidnappings for ransom, and separatist agitations in the South-east.

He argued that the presence of US personnel, though non-combatant, would significantly enhance Nigeria’s ability to deter threats and protect vulnerable populations.

“This collaboration will provide access to specialised technical capabilities that will strengthen our ability to detect, deter and decisively neutralise terrorist elements across their cells,” he said, adding that it reinforces the reality that Nigeria is not fighting these threats alone.

Responding to critics who claim that the deployment undermines national sovereignty, Mr Agbese stressed that the Nigerian government requested the presence of American forces and is firmly aligned with the national interest in dismantling networks wreaking havoc across the country.

He described the evolving Nigeria–US security relationship as the dawn of a new era in proactive diplomacy and results-oriented governance under President Tinubu.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigeria is regaining its strategic relevance globally. The message is clear: this administration will pursue every lawful and strategic partnership necessary to secure our people. Those financing and aiding terrorism, whether locally or internationally, must understand that the space for impunity is rapidly shrinking,” he said.