Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the Chairperson of the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, has congratulated Amedu Ejike on his emergence as the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the other executive members of the party in the area.

Mr Ejike and others were elected on Saturday at the APC congress in the area.

“I congratulate Hon. Chief Amedu Ejike on his emergence as the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Chairman of our great party, the APC and other members of the newly elected executive,” Mr Ukwueze stated in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Your emergence is not just a victory, but a call to greater responsibility, sacrifice and inclusive leadership in the interest of our party and our people.”

He assured the new APC leadership of his administration’s cooperation and synergy to strengthen the party across all wards in Igbo-Eze South, positioning the party for greater success.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and deputy chairperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, commended the APC members in the area for the peaceful, orderly, and mature manner in which the congress was conducted.

“The presence of officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission further emphasised our commitment to due process and internal democracy,” he added.

The council chairperson thanked Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his purposeful and transformational leadership in the state.

“His (the governor’s) commitment to infrastructure development, security and economic growth continues to inspire us at the grassroots to align with the broader vision of building a more prosperous and secure state,” he stated.

“May I also acknowledge and appreciate the Director General of Peter Mbah Campaign Organisation, Chief Ikeje Asogwa; High Chief Engr James Ajibo, Member, ESUT Governing Council and CEO, JP Energy Services; Hon. Mrs Favour Asogwa, Member, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede; elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Ishiwu, and all other party stalwarts, leaders and stakeholders who were part of the successful congress.

“Our gratitude also go to the Electoral Committee headed by Mr Sydney Eze for their transparent conduct of the exercise

“Together, we will deepen unity, strengthen our structures and advance the collective progress of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area,” Mr Ukwueze stated.