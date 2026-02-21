New sprint champions emerged on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City as the men’s and women’s 100 metres finals provided one of the biggest highlights of Day 2 at the ongoing Niger Delta Games.

In the men’s final, Chibueze Osama of Delta State stormed to victory in 10.42 seconds to claim the gold medal. Osama delivered a strong finish to stay ahead of Gift Bright of Akwa Ibom, who clocked 10.57 seconds for silver, while fellow Delta athlete Saturday Godswill secured bronze in 10.59 seconds.

The result underlined Delta State’s strength in sprint events, with two of its athletes finishing on the podium in one of the most anticipated races of the Games.

The women’s 100 metres final was equally competitive. Petter Ejiro of Delta State emerged as the fastest woman at the Games, crossing the line in 11.58 seconds to win gold.

Tejiri Ugoh Praise of Edo State finished second in 11.76 seconds, while Edidiong Joseph of Akwa Ibom claimed bronze in 11.78 seconds.

The sprint finals drew loud cheers from spectators inside the main bowl of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, reinforcing the excitement that has followed the second edition of the regional multi-sport event.

The Niger Delta Games is bringing together athletes from the nine Niger Delta states, with events scheduled in 16 sports.

The Games are sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and organised by Dunamis-Icon Limited.

With the sprint titles decided, attention now turns to other track and field events as the competition continues in Benin City.

The Niger Delta Games holding in Benin City will end on Friday, 27 February.