The police in Cross River State have arrested a lawyer and former presidential aide, Okoi Obono-Obla, over allegations of forgery and the fraudulent acquisition of admission, professional qualifications, and entry into the legal profession.

Mr Obono-Obla, who served as Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari and chaired the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, was arrested on Thursday.

Police dismiss abduction claims

In a statement issued Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Eitokpah Sunday, said the arrest followed a petition submitted to the commissioner of police, Punch Newspaper reported.

“The Cross River State Police Command wishes to address misleading reports circulating on social media alleging that Mr Obono-Obla was kidnapped or taken by unknown persons in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area,” the statement read.

“The command states unequivocally that Mr Obono-Obla was lawfully arrested by police operatives on 19 February 2026, at about midday along Abuja Park, Ugep, pursuant to a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police alleging offences bordering on forgery and obtaining admission or professional qualification/entry into the legal profession by false pretence,” it added.

According to the police, the arrest was in line with extant laws and within the force’s constitutional and statutory powers to investigate allegations of criminal conduct.

The police said his legal counsel has been notified and is participating in the process, while his relatives are aware of his whereabouts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the command categorically states that allegations of kidnapping or involvement of unidentified security outfits are false, unfounded, and entirely without factual basis,” the statement said.

The police urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could incite anxiety or undermine public peace.

NBA raises concerns

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Calabar Branch, said it was monitoring the situation.

The branch Chairperson, Enome Amatey, told Punch newspaper that the association was aware of the arrest but had yet to receive official information on the agency responsible.

“We’ve heard about his arrest. Unfortunately, we don’t know which agency arrested him. The circumstances are hazy,” he said.

Mr Amatey added, “We hope his rights will be respected, that he will be given a fair opportunity to defend himself and access to proper legal representation.”

He stressed that the NBA would ensure due process is followed and that Mr Obono-Obla is not detained beyond the constitutionally permitted period without proper legal justification.

“We will ascertain which agency arrested him, and if need be, our human rights committee will wade into the matter,” he said.

Past controversies, arrest, trial

Mr Obono-Obla has previously faced legal and administrative scrutiny.

In 2019, PREMIUM TIMES reported that his office as chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel was sealed amid investigations into allegations of abuse of office and certificate irregularities.

The report detailed how his stewardship of the asset recovery panel generated controversy, including claims of high-handedness and conflict with other anti-corruption agencies. Questions were also raised at the time regarding his academic credentials and eligibility for public office.

In 2021, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Mr Obono-Obla before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, Abuja, over alleged certificate forgery and N19.9 million fraud.

The anti-graft agency accused him of falsifying academic records and making false statements to secure admission and professional standing, as well as allegedly diverting public funds. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the matter proceeded in court.

ICPC first arrested Mr Obono-Obla in March 2020 after declaring him wanted in October 2019.

Mr Obono-Obla also challenged the powers of ICPC to investigate allegations of certificate forgery levelled against him, but this was dismissed by the courts in May 2020, paving the way for his arraignment in January 2021. But the status of the case remains on clear as of the time of filing this report.

The latest arrest revives longstanding allegations surrounding his academic qualifications and professional status, now under fresh investigation by the police in Cross River.

The police said further updates would be provided as investigations progress.