The police command in Edo State has unveiled a new Community Safety Partnership aimed at strengthening grassroots policing and improving public safety across the state.

Eno Ikoedem, the police spokesperson in Edo, disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Thursday. She said the initiative was launched as a new phase in citizen–security agencies collaboration.

Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, said the Community Safety Partnership was a “strategic, community-driven framework designed to deepen trust, strengthen cooperation and make security a shared responsibility between residents and law enforcement.

“The project is the brainchild of the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, who has pushed for wider community engagement as a pillar of crime prevention in Edo State,” she said.

The programme model, the police spokesperson said, would encourage neighbourhood-based intelligence sharing, foster early-warning systems, and support stronger ties between communities and security agencies.

She said the launch was chaired by a cleric, Isaac Itsegoshemen, who praised the initiative as timely, particularly in a period of evolving security threats.

Ms Ikoedem quoted the cleric as describing the Community Safety Partnership as “a practical demonstration of inclusive policing that brings the people into the heart of security management.”

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo, represented by the Commissioner for Public Security and Safety, Festus Ebea, reiterated the state government’s commitment to security partnerships.

The governor commended the police command in Edo for adopting proactive, community-focused strategies, noting that modern policing thrives on the participation of citizens.

In his remarks, the police commissioner in Edo, Mr Agbonika, underscored the importance of intelligence sharing and community vigilance in reducing crime.

He described the partnership as a vital tool in enhancing early detection of threats and boosting coordinated responses across the state.

“The command remains committed to inclusive, people-centred policing and urges Edo residents to actively collaborate with the Community Safety Partnership team to build safer communities.

“The future of security in Edo State depends on the strength of our partnership with the people.

“With collective responsibility, we can secure a more peaceful state for all,” the police chief said.

(NAN)