The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has described the recent acquisition of Saipem, an Italian oil servicing firm by Marconi NG EPC, as a major boost to the Nigerian Content drive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in May 2025, a consortium of Nigerian investors acquired Saipem from its former owners and operated it as Marconi.

Obinna Ezeobi, the general manager, Corporate Communications at NCDMB, stated this on Thursday in Port Harcourt during a media tour of oil and gas facilities operated by Nigerian companies.

Mr Ezeobi, who was speaking at Marconi’s one million square meters fabrication yard, noted that the acquisition will position the company to handle projects across all spheres of the sector.

He explained that the NOGIC Act 2010 that established NCDMB mandates the board to exclusively reserve contracts for land and swamp oilfields for Nigerian companies.

“The acquisition of Saipem by Nigerian investors indicate that our efforts in promoting the participation of Nigerian companies in the oil and gas value chain is yielding enormous fruits.

“With world class facilities here run by Nigerians, the company can bid for jobs across land, swamp and deepsea oilfields,” Mr Ezeobi said.

Conducting the journalists round the facility, David Editang, Nigerian Content Manager of Marconi, explained that the new owners retained the services of Nigerian experts who operated the facility for the past 15 years before the acquisition.

He said that the facility had the capacity to fabricate, store and evacuate oil and gas facilities through three jetties and a helipad.

READ ALSO: NCDMB emerges best agency in ease of doing business for the 4th year

Speaking to the media after the tour, Gian Fabio Del Cioppo, the managing director of Marconi NG EPC, said that Marconi Yard has the largest facility of its kind in West Africa, covering more than 1,000,000 square meters, with logistics, secure, and positioned for project execution in the Nigerian energy sector.

According to him: “It is one of the few yards in the country with assets and organisation for executing complex projects and includes a 330-meter jetty.

“It has the capacity to fabricate over 25,000 tons of heavy structures capital EPC projects, both onshore and offshore.

“Marconi has adopted a ‘one-stop-hub’ model to enhance cost efficiency, streamline interfaces, competitive with international alternatives,” he said.

(NAN)