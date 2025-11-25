Governor Alex Otti of Abia State will present the state’s 2026 budget to the Abia House of Assembly today, Tuesday, 25 November.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Information in Abia, Okey Kanu, the presentation is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

“This year’s budget presentation comes at a defining moment in our state’s development journey. With the ongoing massive infrastructural transformation across all sectors: roads, healthcare, education, urban renewal, and digital governance,” Mr Kanu said in the statement.

“Abians can look forward to a forward-looking and strategic budget designed to consolidate the gains of the past 30 months,” he added.

Continuing, the commissioner said, “The 2026 Budget is expected to reflect the administration’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding Abia, strengthening the economic base of the state, and accelerating capital projects that will deliver sustainable growth and improved quality of life for all citizens.

“Abians are therefore encouraged to follow the proceedings through accredited media channels as we collectively witness yet another milestone in the New Abia agenda under Governor Otti’s visionary leadership.”

Governor Otti administration’s successful effort at rebuilding the broken infrastructure in Abia has continued to attract commendations from within and outside the state.