The Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, Ini Ememobong, has resigned his appointment in protest an hour after Governor Umo Eno defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ememobong posted his resignation letter on Facebook about an hour after Governor Eno officially announced he had left the PDP for APC at an event in Government House on Friday.

Mr Eno, weeks ago, confirmed he was leaving the PDP for the APC and urged cabinet members unwilling to join him in the new party to resign.

“Prepare to resign the day I announce that I am moving because you cannot; you are an appointee, and your loyalty is fully to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party. It is what it is,” Mr Eno had said.

Mr Ememobong cited the governor’s directive as the basis of his resignation.

"Today, I have tendered my resignation to the Governor in compliance with his directive that his appointees who are unwilling to join him on the political journey to the APC should resign.

"While I cannot question or fault the Governor's personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn. My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long-standing opposition to that political platform, which is daily validated by numerous Nigerians across many sectors.," he said.

BELOW IS THE FULL MESSAGE MR EMEMOBONG POSTED ON FACEBOOK

Behold another bend

Today, I have tendered my resignation to the Governor in compliance with his directive that his appointees who are unwilling to join him on the political journey to the APC should resign.

While I cannot question or fault the Governor’s personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn. My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long standing opposition to that political platform, which is daily validated by numerous Nigerians across many sectors. This decision does not affect my personal relationship with the Governor, who calls me his brother and reposed great confidence in me by saddling me with two very important ministries(Information and Special Duties & Ibom Deep Sea Port).I have and will continue to have tremendous respect for HE Governor Umo Eno, even out of EXCO.

About my history in political and public service, I look back with great satisfaction at the work I have done and leave the ultimate judgement to history and posterity. Given another opportunity, I will do more.

Let me convey the very sincere appreciation of my family to His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno for appointing me into his cabinet. Our very special appreciation goes to Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State for his enduring love and belief in me, especially for appointing me into the Executive Council during his administration.

I understand this decision may not please everyone, and to those who are disappointed, I humbly seek your understanding.

As usual, I do not know the future, but I know HE who holds the future and I trust that at the end, all things work together for good, to those who love the Lord and are the called unto HIS purpose.

Yak Emem Aba!

