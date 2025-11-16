Many Nigerians observing the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been discussing Saturday’s dramatic expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, alongside former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, and nine others, from the party.

The expulsion was approved during the party’s elective national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, after delegates adopted a motion accusing the politicians of alleged anti-party activities.

The motion was moved by a former National Vice Chairman of the PDP (South), Bode George.

Mr George, a former military governor of Ondo State, told the convention that Mr Wike’s actions had brought the party into disrepute.

He also accused the minister of recruiting Mr Fayose, former PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, factional chairman Mohammed Abdulrahman and seven others to destroy the party.

He argued that their conduct violated Articles 58 (1)(b) and (i) of the PDP Constitution.

Quoting from his motion, Mr George said he, “Regards and respects the eyes of the public on account of despicable conducts of the former Governor of Rivers States, and these men he recruited to help him destroy the party, contrary to Articles 58 (1) (b) and (i) of our Constitution.

“I, Chief Olabode George, hereby move that this convention should expel these persons so mentioned above from the Peoples Democratic Party. I so move.”

The motion was seconded by the chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State, Samaila Buga.

Thereafter, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, put the motion to a voice vote, and the majority of delegates supported it.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that apart from Messrs Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, and Abdulrahman, three of Mr Wike’s allies who challenged the convention in court were also expelled. They are Imo PDP Chairman Austine Nwachukwu, Abia PDP Chairman Amah Nnanna, and PDP South-south Zonal Secretary, Turnah George.

Others expelled were the National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; Mao Ohuabunwa, factional BoT chairman; and Dan Orbih, a former chairman of the party in Edo State.

The party maintained that the expulsions were carried out in line with its constitution, which grants the National Convention supreme authority over party matters, including disciplinary measures.

However, two PDP governors, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, have rejected the expulsions.

Mr Fintiri argued that Mr Wike’s expulsion was not taken in the best interest of the party and, for that reason, he would not associate himself with it.

On the other hand, Mr Mutfwang said the decision to expel the politicians was neither discussed at the PDP Governors’ Forum nor at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting before it was presented and adopted at the national convention.

Meanwhile, Kabiru Turaki, a minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan, was elected the new national chairman during the convention. His emergence has fuelled speculation that Mr Jonathan might be preparing for a political comeback.

Although Mr Jonathan has not publicly declared interest in running for president again, some PDP leaders have called for him to become the party’s candidate in the 2027 election. Mr Jonathan lost his reelection bid in 2015 to Muhammadu Buhari (now late) of the APC.