The Edo State Government has issued a one-week ultimatum to the state’s former deputy governor, Godwin Omobayo, to immediately return all government property and assets still in his possession.

This was contained in a statement by Fred Itua, the spokesperson for Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, released on Tuesday in Benin.

Despite formal reminders, the state government said several official items, including vehicles, documents, and other state-owned assets assigned to Mr Omobayo during his tenure, had yet to be surrendered to the appropriate authorities.

It reiterated that all assets acquired or utilised in the course of public service remain the property of the state and must be duly returned upon cessation of office.

“The continued retention of such property by any individual constitutes a clear breach of public trust and unlawful possession of state assets.

“Accordingly, Mr Omobayo is hereby given a period of seven days from the date of this release to comply fully by returning all government property under his custody to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Failure to comply within the stipulated period will compel the state government to direct the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to effect his arrest and ensure the immediate recovery of all State assets still in his possession through lawful means,” it added.

The government said it remained committed to accountability, due process, and the protection of public property.

It said no individual, regardless of former position or political affiliation, would be permitted to unlawfully appropriate or retain assets belonging to the people of Edo State.

“This administration, under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, will continue to uphold the principles of transparency, discipline, and integrity in public service, ensuring that all public officers are held to the highest standards of responsibility and probity,” he said.

The government urged Mr Omobayo to respect this directive and avoid actions that could invite consequences or further embarrassment.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get the former deputy governor’s comment.

Mr Omobayo served in the previous administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after the controversial impeachment of his erstwhile deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The PDP recently reprimanded Mr Okpebholo’s administration for persistently accusing his predecessor of poor performance.

“The Okpebholo government is acting as if it is in the opposition while the PDP is in government. PDP would have been happy to have a weak government, but because that will demean the people of Edo State. The APC keep going back to the past. Those facilities Obaseki built are still there,” a former spokesperson of the PDP and immediate past Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo, Chris Nehikhare, said recently.

(NAN)