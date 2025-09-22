The Akwa Ibom State Government has declared Tuesday, 23 September, a work-free day to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Aniekan Umanah, the state’s commissioner for information, announced this in a statement on Monday. He said, “All government offices and other public institutions are to observe the holiday”.

“The Governor (Umo Eno) extends warm wishes to all citizens and residents for joyful and peaceful celebrations,” Mr Umanah added.

Akwa Ibom was created out of Cross River State on 23 September 1987 by then-Military President Ibrahim Babangida.

The state has a population of over 5 million and is rich in crude oil and natural gas. Afang, Edikang Ikon, and Atama are some of the popular cuisines in the state.

It has become a tradition for the state government to organise events to celebrate the anniversary, such as an interdenominational church service and a banquet.