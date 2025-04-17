A Member of the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, has called on journalists to make significant contributions towareds ensuring the actualisation of the transformation agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Abejide, a member of Social Democratic Party (SDP) representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State, made the call during an Easter programme organised by the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Tuesday.

The theme of the programme was “Renewal and Hope: Harnessing the Transformative Power of Unity and Progress.”

The lawmaker emphasised the need and role of the media in ensuring that the government achieved its agenda, and also promote unity and progress in the country.

“The theme of this programme is ‘Renewal and Hope: Harnessing the Transformative Power of Unity and Progress”. This is very instructive and the Nigeria Union of Journalists has a major role to play if the Renewal of Hope is to be actualised to a transformative state of producing unity and progress for the nation,” he said.

Mr Abejide, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, noted that the actions taken by the Tinubu administration towards the country’s transformation were very necessary because previous administration had dashed the hope of the people.

He said a situation of this nature produces a state of despondency that requires the courage of a leader to step on toes and do things that may produce some bitter experience at the beginning, but the eventual and ultimate result would be a glorious end and light at the end of the tunnel.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Insisting that the transformative policy thrust of the Tinubu administration is non-negotiable, the lawmaker said it is determined to reposition the country as a global investment hub.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of repositioning Nigeria as a global investment hub, in the transformative policy thrust of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, is non-negotiable. This agenda hinged on the core pillars of democracy, development, demographic advantages and diaspora engagement, hence an opportunity to remind both

Nigerians and global community that Nigeria stands ready to embrace the future and conduct business rightfully.

“Our reason for this gathering is to project the certainty of the vision of the administration of President Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) vision for this nation, The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a policy framework; it is a statement of commitment, a covenant between leadership and the

People. To pilot this developmental strive, there is need for unity of purpose from globally and locally inclined institutions to work in tandem with programme consistent with our developmental agenda.

“The prosperity that the Renewed Hope Agenda is yearning for aims to drive economic development and improve the quality of the life of all citizens, as highlighted in the Renewed Hope Agenda, hence, the Agenda recognises the importance of harnessing Nigeria’s demographic potentials, as highlighted in the Agenda,” he said.

Mr Abejide also listed the steps the media could take to support the Tinubu administration.

In his goodwill message, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, described journalists as the force’s partners.

Mr Adewale urged the media to continue to work with the police to achieve a better society.

“Information is powerful. A single sentence can promote peace or incite conflict. That’s why I appeal to you: let us continue to practice journalism that uplifts and unites,” he said.

The CP likened the challenges journalists go through to those of the security personnel, stressing, “You face dangers every day. Sometimes, the information you hold can save or endanger lives. That’s why your responsibility is so important.”

He added, “Whether you’re wielding the pen or carrying out a mission in uniform, it must be for the development of our nation.”

Unity as a catalyst for progress

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Chairperson of the NUJ FCT Council, Grace Ike, emphasised the need for journalists to write and share stories that promote unity in communities in the country.

“Unity is a catalyst for progress. Unity is the foundation upon which progress is built. It is the glue that holds us together, allowing us to face challenges with strength and resilience. As journalists, we have a unique role in promoting unity by sharing stories that inspire, educate, and unite our communities.

“Journalism has the power to transform societies by highlighting truths, promoting understanding, and advocating for justice. Let us continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, using our platforms to foster a culture of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect.”

Ms Ike also urged journalists to renew their commitment towards ensuring the creation of a society where its people enjoy their freedom, values and are heard by the authority when they speak.

“As we celebrate Easter, let us renew our commitment to these values. Let us strive to create a society where every individual feels valued, heard, and empowered to contribute to our collective progress,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

