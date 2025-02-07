Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has expressed the willingness of the state to ensure quality hosting of the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival.

Mr Eno said this on Friday when a delegation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by its Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, paid a courtesy visit to him in Uyo.

The governor noted that sports remained a veritable source of strengthening the existing bonds amongst Niger Delta states and its people.

He conveyed the gratitude of the government and people of the state for the visit and particularly for the choice of Akwa Ibom as venue for the first-ever Niger Delta Sports Festival.

Mr Eno assured the visitors that the state would set up a working team to drive the process with the NDDC team toward ensuring a successful festival.

He expressed optimism that the sports festival would foster unity and collaboration among the region’s component states, bring talents to the limelight, and boost the local economy.

Earlier, Mr Ogbuku said the regional commission was a common identity that showcased the beauty of the area’s diversity and the shared needs of its people.

He said that beyond developing the area’s infrastructure, the commission had resolved to further foster unity and promote the region’s abundant sports talents by initiating a regional sports festival.

The NDDC managing director said the board unanimously adopted Uyo as a venue for the event because of the state’s serenity and the availability of requisite infrastructure.

Mr Ogbuku said the event is scheduled to hold from April 1 to 8 to commemorate the commission’s 25th anniversary.

“It is not only because Akwa Ibom is the Promise Land, but Akwa Ibom has also been able to provide the right facilities to accommodate the 20 sporting events that we are putting together for the Niger Delta Sports Festival.

“So, the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium is the venue for this sports festival.

“So, we are here to let you know that we, the board, management and staff of the NDDC, came together to say we are giving the hosting right of the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival to Akwa Ibom,” he said.

Mr Ogbuku said that athletes, sports lovers, and stakeholders from nine states of the region were expected to converge in Uyo for the one-week festival.

(NAN)

