The Chairperson of the Delta Internal Revenue Service, Solomon Ighrakpata, has urged revenue generating MDAs to consolidate on the success of 2024 in which the state’s IGR hit N157billion as against the N110billion target.
The chairperson, represented by the Executive Director (Operations) of the Service, Frank Nwugo, made the call during a meeting organised by the State Ministry of Finance for all relevant revenue generating MDAs in the state on Thursday in Asaba.
Mr Ighrakpata said that going by the report, an average revenue of 13.1 per cent was remitted monthly to the state as against the 7.5 per cent average recorded in 2023.
The chairperson, while presenting the breakdown of the top performing MDAs, disclosed that Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) generated N133 billion, which represented 96 per cent, followed by the Ministry of Lands and Surveys/Urban Development with N4 billion, 3.38 per cent.
The Ministry of Urban Renewal came third with a revenue of N317 million, which represented 0.27 per cent.
Mr Ighrakpata tasked MDAs that fell short to improve on their performance in 2025, saying that it was the goal of the revenue service that non-oil revenue, like the IGR, should be enough to fund recurrent expenditures like payment of salaries.
(NAN)
