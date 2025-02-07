Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji, currently playing for Sparta Prague, has revealed his aspirations to move to the any of the top leagues across Europe once the right opportunity comes along.

The German Bundesliga, a league that has served as a proving ground for numerous Nigerian footballers over the years is one of the leagues Olatunji is eyeing.

With an impressive record of six goals in the Czech First League and four in the UEFA Champions League this season, the 25-year-old has been attracting attention from clubs across Europe.

While committed to his contract with Sparta Prague, Olatunji expressed his desire to join the ranks of his compatriots in the Bundesliga.

In a recent online interview with journalists, he stated, “The Bundesliga is a league I have admired for years. Watching great Nigerian players thrive there has always inspired me. I believe I can make my mark in Germany and follow in the footsteps of some of our legends.”

“I’m also in love with the Premier League and Serie A,” he added.

Olatunji’s ambition to play in the European top flight places him in the company of other Nigerians who have made a name for themselves in the Bundesliga as well as other top leagues across Europe.

Players like Victor Boniface, Nathan Tella, Frank Onyeka, and Gift Orban are currently showcasing their skills in Germany, continuing the legacy of past Nigerian stars such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Jonathan Akpoborie, Sunday Oliseh, Victor Agali and Victor Ikpeba.

The Premier League, Serie A and other leagues have also tasted the magic of Nigerian stars.

Journey so far

Reflecting on his journey so far, Olatunji’s career has been one of steady progress.

Born and raised in Nigeria, his professional career began with Lagos Islanders before moving to Slovakia, where he played for clubs like Podbrezova and Inter Bratislava.

His talent soon saw him transferred to SV Mattersburg in Austria and later to AEK Larnaca in Cyprus, where he gained valuable European experience.

In January 2023, Olatunji joined Slovan Liberec on loan before securing a permanent move to Sparta Prague in July 2023 for a reported fee of €900,000.

His current stint with Sparta Prague has been nothing short of remarkable, cementing his reputation as a forward with immense potential.

Olatunji’s arrival in Sparta inspired the club to a league double including Czech League champions and Czech League Cup.

His pivotal goal also spurred them to qualify for Champions League. In the current campaign, the prolific striker has bagged four goals and two assists in 14 games between the qualifiers and league stages of the UCL.

Eyes on a bigger challenge

With his eyes set on Germany, Olatunji is motivated by the success stories of Nigerian players who have excelled in the Bundesliga.

“Germany offers a unique challenge and an opportunity to grow as a player. I am ready to embrace that challenge and prove myself at the highest level,” he added.

“I can also rise to the occasion in any other top league” the striker affirmed.

As Olatunji continues to deliver stellar performances for Sparta Prague, his potential move to the Bundesliga or any other major league could mark another chapter in his impressive career.

