The Nigerian police have commenced the enforcement of the Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Policy for vehicle owners in Rivers and Osun states, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The River State Police Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, confirmed this development to NAN in an interview in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Ms Iringe-Koko explained that the enforcement began on 1 February, in line with the directives issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to police commands nationwide.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has already instructed officers to maintain the highest level of professionalism and integrity throughout the enforcement process.

She added that the commissioner had also warned against misconduct by officers, emphasising that severe sanctions would be applied to those who fail to adhere to the directives.

”Vehicle owners therefore are urged to obtain their Third-Party Insurance cover without delay,” she advised.

She disclosed that the enforcement team includes the Divisional Traffic Officers (DTOs), members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and officials from the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue.

Similarly, the Osun State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, a chief superintendent of police.

According to Ms Opalola, the directive aims to ensure compliance with the provisions of Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Sections 1, 2, and 3 of the Motor Vehicle (Third-Party Insurance) Act.

She said the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Abba, had emphasised the command’s commitment to protecting road users from motor accident risks.

“Vehicle owners in Osun are urged to verify their insurance certificates’ authenticity and validity, as non-compliance will result in sanctions.

“Vehicle insurance enforcement teams will consist of personnel from the Police Command in Osun, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Osun State Internal Revenue Service,” she said.

The spokesperson also advised vehicle owners to make further inquiries or clarification by contacting the Osun Command’s Public Relations Officer.

