The police in Anambra State have arrested a suspect, Joshua Simeon, at Nkpor Central Motor Park in Idemili Local Government Area of the state over alleged child trafficking.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday and made available to reporters in Awka.

“Police operatives attached to the Ogidi Area Command acting on credible information on 1 February 2025 by 4 p.m. arrested one Joshua Simeon, male, 32, from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State at Nkpor Central Motor Park, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

“The team also recovered a five-year-old girl, Nkemdilim Jacob, allegedly taken away by the suspect from her parents living in Umuota village Obosi in Idemili,” Mr Ikenga, a police superintendent, said.

Mr Ikenga said that the suspect had already boarded a commercial vehicle and was travelling to an unknown destination when he was arrested.

He said the suspect was in police custody and currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain his motives and determine whether the incident was part of a larger child trafficking network.

The spokesperson said the police were making an effort to reach the parents or relatives of the rescued child.

He assured the public that the command was committed to protecting vulnerable members of the society, to combat child abduction and trafficking, and to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in the state.

(NAN)

