The Edo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has announced its relocation from Benin City to Abuja, effective Monday.

According to a notice by its Secretary, Mua’azu Bagudu, on Friday in Benin, the tribunal will now sit at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Airport Road, Abuja.

“I am directed to notify all parties that the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Benin City has been relocated to Abuja,” Mr Bagudu said.

The secretary advised the parties involved in the case to contact him for further inquiries.

Meanwhile, a reliable source in the court told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the relocation was ordered by the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem.

The source, who preferred anonymity, attributed the development to tension and feelings of insecurity at the premises of the tribunal in Benin.

NAN reported how a gunman suspected to be a political thug was seen shooting sporadically in the court area on 15 January, saying, “Give us our mandate”.

The relocation notice came shortly after a data forensic expert called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2024 election, Asue Ighodalo, testified before the three-man panel.

The PDP and Mr Ighodalo, who are petitioners in the case, are challenging the declaration of Governor Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

