The children of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, have warned their father’s ex-wife, Queen Dami, to refrain from tarnishing his name and disparaging his throne.

The warning comes a week after Adeyemi Aminat, the monarch’s France-based daughter, accused Queen Dami of paternity fraud.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Aminat alleged Queen Dami’s son was not fathered by her late father.

The allegation surfaced after the mother of one and her estranged lovers, controversial singer Portable, engaged in an online spat over reconciling their differences.

Portable and Queen Dami ended their relationship after a public dispute during a TikTok live session. Before December 2024, the Ogun-born singer and Queen Dami had several issues. Since they fell out in December, they have had several issues, which have seen them referencing the late monarch during their numerous social media tirade.

However, Aminat, in a statement posted on her Instagram page Friday, urged Queen Dami to refrain from speaking about her late father.

The statement typed using the letterhead of the office of the Alaafin of Oyo read partly: “We’ve noticed you’ve been granting interviews recently, which is entirely your choice. However, we strongly request that you refrain from mentioning our father in your conversations. Would you be comfortable if someone spoke negatively about your late father?

“Even if it wouldn’t bother you, we find your remarks about our father deeply unsettling. This behaviour has become increasingly embarrassing and unacceptable. You are not the only ex-wife of our father, and it’s time to move on with your life. Please stop tarnishing our family name with unnecessary and disrespectful comments.”

Legal action

The late monarch’s children also vowed to pursue legal action against Queen Dami whenever she mentioned their father’s name or referenced the throne in any interview.

The children stated, “You are free to pursue attention or manage your affairs as you see fit, but kindly leave our father’s legacy and name out of it.

“Any interview you grant that mentions our father’s name will result in legal action. Thank you.”

This newspaper reported that, before the monarch passed away, the mother of one had walked out of her marriage shortly after her co-queen, Aanu, left in November 2020.

Queen Dami and her fellow queen, both in their 20s, fled to Lagos because they desired ‘freedom’.

However, less than a year later, she apologised to the monarch and sought reconciliation, attributing her decision to leave the marriage to the influence of her friends.

