Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has celebrated Kayode Adewale, a mathematics teacher shortlisted among the top 50 finalists for the prestigious Global Teacher Prize, with significant rewards and recognition.
The governor appointed Mr Adewale as the state’s education ambassador and rewarded him with a N5 million cash prize alongside a bungalow in his preferred location within the state.
The governor announced the reward in a statement shared on his X handle.
“To commemorate this achievement, we will provide him with a bungalow in any part of Ogun State of his choice. Additionally, we will support him with a cash prize of N5,000,000 to further inspire his outstanding work in education,” he said.
|
“Together, we celebrate Kayode Adewale, a shining light and an inspiration to educators across Ogun State and beyond.”
Mr Abiodun described the mathematics teacher as a “visionary educator” who has made extraordinary contributions to transforming lives and communities through education.
He praised Mr Adewale’s dedication, describing his journey as a trajectory built on hard work, dedication, focus and a commitment to excellence.
“As a state that prides itself on being the education capital of Nigeria, we are immensely proud to celebrate one of our own, a visionary educator who has earned a place among the Top 50 teachers globally in the prestigious Global Teacher Prize,” the statement reads in part.
“From winning the Best Teacher Award in Ogun State in 2020 to this global recognition in 2025, he has exemplified what it means to serve selflessly and resourcefully. His humility and unwavering dedication to uplifting his community through education are truly commendable.”
READ ALSO: Minister reacts to allegation of Eno planning to sabotage Tinubu’s aspiration
Global Teacher Prize
PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Adewale, a mathematics teacher at Imagbon/Imaka Comprehensive High School, was recognised for his innovative teaching methods, which include using local languages like Yoruba and Hausa to simplify mathematics concepts for students from low-income families.
The Global Teacher Prize, organised by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), celebrates exceptional teachers making transformative impacts in education and their communities.
The Prize, now in its 11th edition, offers a $1 million reward to the overall winner and aims to highlight the value of educators worldwide in shaping equitable and sustainable societies.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999