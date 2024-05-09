President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, as the co-chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS MINISTER OF STATE FOR PETROLEUM RESOURCES (GAS) AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF THE NCDMB GOVERNING COUNCIL

In line with his avowed commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), as the Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This is also to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.

The President remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 9, 2024

