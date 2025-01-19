Charles Aniagwu, the Delta commissioner for works (Rural Roads) and public information, has disclosed that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has grown to over N110 billion annually.

In a statement made available to reporters in Asaba on Saturday, Mr Aniagwu said the state IGR witnessed remarkable growth under the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, from N70 billion in the last administration.

He said that although the IGR has increased, the percentage increase compared to the state’s budget of nearly N1 trillion showed a perceived decrease in the IGR.

He said that the governor’s strategic approach to revenue generation was not designed to burden residents but to expand the tax net.

“Our strategy is rooted in empowering people rather than taxing them into hardship.

“By improving human capital and opening up new communities, we are enabling residents to participate in the economy more effectively.

“When people see tangible benefits from their taxes, they will willingly contribute,” he said.

Mr Aniagwu said the administration fosters equitable economic growth by ensuring that taxation aligns with developmental benefits.

“Governor Oborevwori’s principle of taxation is simple: let the people see what their contributions are doing, and they will support it wholeheartedly.

“It’s not about extracting money; it’s about creating an enabling environment where everyone can thrive,” he said.

He said that the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education were pivotal in addressing long-standing challenges, unlocking economic potential in underserved areas, and building a more inclusive state.

Mr Aniagwu lauded Governor Oborevwori’s “commitment” to transparency, open-door policy, and willingness to receive constructive feedback.

“The governor recently said in a meeting, ‘Don’t tell me about what I have done well; tell me what I need to improve on. This is a leader who listens and is genuinely focused on the needs of the people,” he said.

Mr Aniagwu, who resumed office as Commissioner for Public Information earlier in the week, commended the governor for “prioritising impactful governance over political distractions”.

“Governor Oborevwori is not looking for praise; he’s focused on delivering results. His dedication to infrastructure and human capital development speaks for itself,” he added.

(NAN)

