The police in Akwa Ibom State say they will begin enforcing third-party insurance policy compliance in the state.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, said in a statement in Uyo on Sunday that the enforcement begins on 1 February.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the enforcement complied with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

She said the enforcement was also in line with Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle Third Party Insurance Act.

The police spokesperson stated that third-party insurance was a legal requirement for all private vehicle owners.

She said the exercise was designed to protect road users, ensure accountability and promote compliance with traffic laws.

“From 1 February, all vehicles found without valid third-party insurance will be seized and taken to the nearest police station.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Such vehicles will only be released upon the presentation of valid insurance documents.

“The command warns all officers participating in the exercise to avoid unprofessional conducts, particularly extortion,” she said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

