A lawmaker representing Biase/Akamkpa Federal Constituency says at least 5,000 farmers lost their means of livelihood to flooding in Urugbam community of Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The lawmaker, Ime Inyang, disclosed this during Wednesday’s distribution of palliatives by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to residents of Urugbam.

Mr Inyang said several buildings were also destroyed by the flood, which is said to be the worst in the community’s history.

Represented by Gabriel Owali, the lawmaker, who facilitated the palliatives, noted that aside NEMA, the people have not gotten any other intervention to cushion against the impact of the flood.

“We understand this won’t go round but we are appreciative of the federal government effort through NEMA on this palliatives,” he stated.

Zubaida Umar, the director general of NEMA, said the release of the palliatives came following earlier assessments of the impact of the flood by the agency.

Represented by Mmendu Aisuene, the agency’s head of operations in Uyo, the NEMA director general, appealed to the people to always heed to flood warnings.

According to her, “I know this palliatives won’t do the magic, but it will go a long way to cushion the effect of the flood.

“I want to also appeal to you to always listen to warning against flood by the federal government, if not for nothing but to save lives and other valuables.

“I am also telling us to avoid blocking the drainage channels and also avoid erecting structures on water ways.”

A resident, Okonli Ukan, while commending the federal government for coming to their aid, said they were yet to get over the destruction caused by the flood.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that rice, garri, seasoning, and groundnut oil were among the item distributed to the flood victims.

