The police command in Cross River, on Sunday, confirmed the abduction of three students of the University of Calabar (Unical).

The spokesperson of the command, Irene Ugbo, who gave the confirmation, said the students were abducted on Thursday night at one of the university hostels inside the campus.

Ms Ugbo, a superintendent of police, who didn’t give details of the abduction, however, said the police were working in collaboration with other agencies to rescue the students.

A source who pleaded anonymity gave the names of the students as Ojang Precious Ebejin, a 200-level student of the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Ugwu Chukwuemeka, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotechnology, and Damilola Dickson, a final-year student of the same Department.

Students are often abducted by violent criminals essentially for ransom purposes from the families of the abductees and the government.

Although the crime is nationwide, it’s more prevalent in the northern part of the country, where several abductions have happened, including very recently in Kaduna.

Some students abducted in the past are still in the den of their kidnappers.

(NAN)

