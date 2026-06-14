The police have destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by bandits on a major route in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the police public relations officer, Yazid Abubakar, said the IED was uncovered in the Kunchin Kalgo axis of Tsafe LGA, acting on intelligence provided by the local community.

Mr Abubakar added that operatives of the Command’s Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU), working with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, successfully unearthed the device at about 4:15 p.m., preventing what could have resulted in mass casualties.

“Operatives of the Command’s Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU), in collaboration with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, successfully unearthed and safely destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), suspected to have been planted by bandits along the Kunchin Kalgo axis of Tsafe Local Government Area,” the statement said.

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According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that the device was strategically planted to target innocent road users and commuters.

The command attributed the successful operation to its community policing strategy and the timely intelligence supplied by residents, describing public cooperation as critical to ongoing efforts to combat insecurity in the state.

“Through the Command’s robust community engagement strategy, effective partnerships, and sustained networking with local community members, timely and credible information was received, enabling the operatives to respond swiftly and neutralise the threat before any harm could occur,” Mr Abubakar said.

The police command commended residents for their vigilance and urged them to continue supporting security agencies with credible information, assuring the public that such intelligence would be treated with confidentiality.

It also said convoy patrols had been deployed across parts of the state to enhance the safety of residents and travellers and deter further attacks.

The Commissioner of Police, A.M. Bello, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to identifying, apprehending and prosecuting those responsible for planting the explosive device.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity.