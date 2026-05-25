The Bayero University, Kano (BUK), community has been thrown into mourning, following the sudden death of Musa Labaran, a senior lecturer in the Department of Information and Media Studies.

Mr Labaran passed away in Kano in the early hours of Monday, following a brief illness, as confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by his colleague, Ibrahim Siraj.

Mr Siraj said that the late lecturer was full of life on Friday during a departmental meeting, which was scheduled to reconvene today, Monday.

“He participated actively in our meeting on Friday and showed no signs of illness, making his sudden demise deeply shocking,” Mr Siraj said.

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Colleagues and students, on various social media posts, described the late academic as a dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the growth of his department and the academic development of his students.

Reacting to the death, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, described it as a profound loss.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf commiserated with the university community, stating that Mr Labaran’s demise is a painful loss not only to academia but also to the media profession and society at large.

“The late Dr Labaran was an accomplished scholar, mentor, and intellectual whose immense contributions to the advancement of communication studies, media scholarship, and public discourse would remain invaluable and enduring.

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The deceased dedicated his life to teaching, research, and the mentoring of students and professionals, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, integrity, and selfless service to humanity.

“Dr Labaran’s death has created a vacuum in academia and the communication profession, given his commitment to knowledge dissemination and intellectual development.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus, and bestow strength and fortitude upon his family, colleagues, students, and loved ones to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said.