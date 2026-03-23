The Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has expelled 71 students for falsifying their entry qualifications.

The decision was reached during the university’s Senate’s 433rd meeting on 4 March following a comprehensive investigation by the Senate Committee on Entry Qualification Irregularities.

The investigation revealed that the affected students secured admission into the university with forged O-Level results and Diploma certificates.

A statement published in the university’s weekly bulletin on Friday confirmed that their actions directly violate Section 20.7, Category A (vii) of the General Examinations and Academic Regulations.

The expulsion spans various departments and academic levels. University officials described the move as a necessary step to sanitise the institution’s academic records and maintain the value of its degrees.

In a separate disciplinary action, the university also expelled Yusuf Sani, a student in the Department of Civil Engineering, found to have physically assaulted invigilators during an examination—an act that disrupted the session and breached the university’s code of student conduct.

The university management reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, noting that breaches of regulations will continue to meet strict sanctions.

“This mass expulsion serves as a stern warning to both current and prospective students,” the statement concluded. “BUK maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward both academic fraud and indiscipline,” the university stated.