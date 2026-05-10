The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, celebrating some of the biggest talents and productions across African film and television.
The annual award ceremony, organised by MultiChoice through its Africa Magic platform, honoured actors, filmmakers, directors, writers and content creators who made remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry within the past year.
One of the biggest winners of the night was My Father’s Shadow, which clinched multiple awards, including Best Movie, Best Director and Best Score/Music. The film’s director, Akinola Davies Jr., won the Best Director category ahead of notable contenders such as Tunde Kelani and Daniel Etim-Effiong.
Historical epic Lisabi: A Legend Is Born also recorded a major win after Lateef Adedimeji emerged victorious in the Best Indigenous Language (West Africa) category.
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In the acting categories, Uzor Arukwe won Best Lead Actor for his role in Colours of Fire, while Bucci Franklin claimed the Best Supporting Actor award for To Kill A Monkey.
Actress Uche Montana was honoured with the Trailblazer Award in recognition of her rising impact in the industry.
The night also spotlighted television and digital productions, with Nigerian Idol Season 10 winning Best Unscripted M-Net Original, while The Low Priest emerged as Best Scripted M-Net Original.
In the documentary category, Beyond Olympic Glory secured the top prize, while Hussainin won Best Short Film.
The AMVCA remains one of Africa’s most prestigious entertainment awards, bringing together stars and creatives from across the continent for a celebration of storytelling, filmmaking and cultural expression.
Full list of winners at AMVCA 2026
Best Digital Content Creator — Leave to Live
Best Indigenous Language (North Africa) — Our Memories
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Addis Fikir — Winner
Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)
Lisabi: A Legend Is Born — Winner
Best Editing
To Kill A Monkey — Winner
Best Documentary
Beyond Olympic Glory — Winner
Best Short Film
Hussainin — Winner
Best Score/Music
My Father’s Shadow — Winner
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nigerian Idol Season 10 — Winner
Best Scripted M-Net Original
The Low Priest — Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Bucci Franklin — To Kill A Monkey
Best Lead Actor
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Uzor Arukwe — Colours of Fire
Trailblazer Award
Uche Montana
Best Series (Unscripted)
Out N’ About (Harar) — Winner
Best Series (Scripted)
Inimba — Winner
Best Director
Akinola Davies Jr. — My Father’s Shadow
Best Movie
Best Supporting Actress
Linda Ejiofor – Winner
My Father’s Shadow — Winner
Sola Sobowale and Kanayo O. Kanayo were honoured with the Industry Merit Award