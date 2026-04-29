Many residents of Lilo community in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State have fled their homes after the sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the area, prompting fears of terror attacks in a troubled area.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the withdrawal of troops stationed in the community for several years created immediate anxiety, with many families leaving for safer locations.

“We fled because we feared attacks. The security personnel had been our main protection,” said Saminu Tagana, a resident.

Local accounts indicate that shortly after the withdrawal, armed groups reportedly attacked surrounding settlements, looted property and caused destruction in nearby communities, although our correspondent could not immediately verify these claims.

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Community members said protests later erupted, including road blockades, pushing authorities to redeploy security personnel to the area.

The Zamfara State Police Command said a tactical team had been deployed and that security had been restored.

Residents confirmed that some families have begun returning, though many remain fearful.

“Some people are back, but others are still afraid,” another resident said.

The incident has raised concerns about the fragility of security arrangements in rural Zamfara, where residents say years of military presence reduced direct attacks on communities but did not fully restore access to farmland or eliminate broader insecurity.

For many families, the episode has renewed fears of displacement, livelihood losses and the uncertainty of government protection.