Rangers International of Enugu on Sunday defeated visiting El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri 2-0 to reclaim top spot in the 2025/26 Nigerian Premier Football League.

The week 31 clash at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium saw the Flying Antelopes dominate from the referee’s first whistle, dictating tempo and creating early chances.

Rangers repeatedly threatened the visitors’ penalty area, but wasteful finishing denied them an early breakthrough despite sustained attacking pressure.

The breakthrough came in the 40th minute when Daniel Itodo headed home from a goalmouth scramble, sparking wild celebrations among the home supporters.

Rangers maintained control after the opener but failed to extend their lead before the interval, as the first half ended 1-0.

Veteran striker, Godwin Obaje, doubled Rangers’ advantage in the 79th minute, calmly finishing to seal a comfortable lead for the hosts.

El Kanemi pressed for a response but were repeatedly denied by a resolute Rangers defence that stood firm under pressure.

Further chances fell to Rangers, but poor finishing prevented a bigger scoreline as the match ended 2-0.

El Kanemi coach, Kabiru Dogo, praised Rangers, admitting his side were second best on the day.

“The two teams played very well. We started strongly, but the second goal destabilised our plans.

“As far as I am concerned, I lost to a better side,” he said.

Rangers coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, expressed satisfaction with the performance and result.

“El Kanemi are a good team with a good coach in Kabiru Dogo.

“My players performed well and earned a deserved victory,” he said.

The win moves Rangers to the top of the table on 53 points, pending Rivers United’s fixture against Nasarawa United on Monday.

Other results

Meanwhile, the NPFL delivered a series of competitive fixtures across the country on Sunday, with key victories for several top sides.

Katsina United FC 1-0 Shooting Stars FC

Plateau United FC 1-0 Bayelsa United FC

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Warri Wolves FC 0-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Kano Pillars FC 2-0 Enyimba International FC

Remo Stars FC 3-1 Kwara United FC

Khun Khalifat FC 2-2 Ikorodu City FC

In an earlier fixture played on Saturday, Wikki Tourists and Barau FC settled for a goalless draw.

Two fixtures remain outstanding for Match Day 31.

Abia Warriors will host Niger Tornadoes on 23 March, while Nasarawa United FC will face Rivers United FC on the same day.

(NAN)