The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday handed recovered N387.5 million loot to the Jigawa State Government.

According to a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the EFCC’s spokesperson Dele Oyewale on Tuesday, the funds were presented at a brief ceremony at the commission’s Kano Zonal Directorate office to the Jigawa State’s Director of Treasury Operations, Muhammad Haruna.

The statement explained that the recovery followed an investigation triggered by intelligence from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), which flagged alleged misappropriation of public funds involving two suspects, Abdullahi Garba and Ayuba Sani.

It said EFCC operatives subsequently launched a probe, leading to the recovery of the funds.

The commission stated that both suspects were arraigned in court on charges related to misappropriation of public funds.

Mr Garba was convicted and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty, while Mr Sani is currently standing trial.

Speaking during the handover, the Acting Zonal Director of the Kano Directorate, Friday Ebelo, said the commission remains committed to recovering proceeds of crime and ensuring justice.

“The EFCC remains resolute in its mandate to investigate and ensure the recovery of proceeds of crime. We are committed to the delivery of justice to all victims of corruption, whether they are individuals or government institutions. This handover is a testament to our determination to ensure that funds meant for the development of the people are not diverted for personal use,” he said.

Mr Haruna, who received the funds on behalf of the state government, commended the EFCC for its efforts, describing the recovery as beneficial to the people of Jigawa.

“We deeply appreciate the EFCC for its efforts in recovering this substantial amount of money for the people of Jigawa State. This recovery demonstrates the importance of the anti-graft agency and its commitment to safeguarding public funds. The people of Jigawa are the ultimate beneficiaries of this recovery”, he said.

Not the first time

The latest handover adds to a series of similar gestures following recoveries by the EFCC in recent months.

In January, the commission returned N1.28 billion to the Enugu State Government after recovering funds from a contractor accused of diverting money meant for public projects.

The funds were recovered from the chief executive of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Olasijibomi Ogundele, following a petition by the state government over an alleged N5.7 billion fraud linked to the construction of smart schools.

The EFCC said the recovery aligns with its mandate to trace, recover and restitute proceeds of crime, noting that investigations and prosecution in the case are ongoing.