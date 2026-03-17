Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has lamented that the Igbo-speaking people of the South-east derailed significantly in Nigeria’s politics and development due to the region’s agitation for an independent state of Biafra.

Mr Soludo stated this on Tuesday while delivering his inaugural speech shortly after he was sworn in for a second term in office as governor at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

Onyekachukwu Ibezim was also sworn in as the deputy governor of the South-eastern state.

The oaths of office and allegiance were administered to the governor and the deputy governor by the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Onochie Anyachebelu.

‘South-east derailed’

South-east has been agitating to secede from Nigeria for decades over alleged marginalisation, beginning with the botched declaration of Biafra Republic by the then-Military Governor of Eastern Nigeria, Odumegwu Ojukwu, in 1967 which resulted in a three-year-long civil war.

Despite the failure of the declaration, Raph Uwazuruike and Nnamdi Kanu, two other Biafra agitators, set up the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra in 1999 and the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in 2012 respectively to push for the region’s secession from Nigeria.

But speaking during his Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony, Mr Soludo argued that the region’s preoccupation with the Biafra agitation pulled it back from consolidating on the progress recorded in the region’s political journey.

“The South-east region is performing far below its potential. And this must change for the sake of our future and the generations to come.

“Several years of self-inflicted but devastating war of attrition, together with the complicit silence of the graveyard, threatened to create a desolate homeland, setting the wheel of development several decades back,” he said.

The governor recalled that the South-east, between 1960 and 2007, was faring well economically and politically until Biafra agitation affected the progress.

He pointed out that the South-east produced Nigeria’s vice-president in 1979 and Speaker of the House of Representatives in 1983 before getting deputy senate president in 2007 (PREMIUM TIMES’ factcheck shows Mr Soludo’s claim here is partly incorrect. The five Presidents of the Senate between 1999 and 2007 were of South-east origin)..

“But how did we (South-east) get to the recent position where we resort to the politics of lamentation? The truth is we have derailed,” he said.

Igbo presidency may not help South-east

Mr Soludo stressed that, although Igbos have been agitating to produce a Nigerian president, the region may not record the needed development even with an Igbo man as the country’s president.

The governor argued that the South-east must collaborate and develop a new framework to engineer development of the region rather than focusing on taking leadership positions.

“Focusing largely on transient (leadership) positions by politicians rather than on frameworks for sustainable prosperity for all is missing the point, in my view.

“Igboland needs healing. We need a new language, a new narrative and a new approach,” he said.

He further explained that rather than seek political positions, the South-east must seek partnerships with other regions to achieve development.

“Ndigbo must play the pan Nigeria politics of coalition for development. Let’s join hands with like minds across Nigeria to agitate for a fairer Nigeria where everyone has equal chance to succeed irrespective of his dialect, language, religion or region.

“Ndigbo need to maximise benefits from Nigeria to transform the homeland. And we cannot do so by remaining on the sidelines as social critics and agitators.

“In a democracy, no one gets what one deserves. You get what you bargain for and you bargain with your votes,” he said.

“One obvious way for us to matter and be taken seriously in Nigeria is the strength of our organisation and the size of our votes. I pray that Ndigbo will never waste their votes again.”

‘Killing your people is not agitation’

Mr Soludo faulted Biafra agitation in the South-east and urged people of the region to “boldly assert your rights as equal citizens of Nigeria.”

The governor pointed out that there are better ways to agitate for equity and fairness in a democratic society like Nigeria, rather than taking up arms against the people of the region.

“Arms struggle, in our context, is self-annihilating. We must, without apologies, state that never again will we turn the gun on ourselves in the name of agitation,” he said.

Achievements and new agenda for Anambra

Mr Soludo said that his administration, during the first tenure in office, recorded modest achievements.

The governor listed some of his achievements to include urban regeneration, free education from nursery to secondary schools, rebuilding public schools, hospitals, and road constructions.

“All of these so far, I must note, (I accomplished) without borrowing a dime from any commercial bank,” he added.

He stressed on his strides in security, recounting how he reclaimed some local government areas from gunmen, and ended the infamous IPOB’s sit-at-home on Mondays.

Mr Soludo stressed that his Homeland Security Law which outlawed preparing of charms for criminals by native doctors, among others, has resulted in the conviction of a native doctor, while others have fled the state.

“Hundreds of these dangerous native doctors are on the run. Their massive shrines have been destroyed,” he said.

The governor vowed to do more in his second term, stressing that he sees infinite possibilities for the development of Anambra State and the Igbo-speaking people of the South-east.

“I make this solemn promise to you, Ndi Anambra, today that the deputy governor, the new upcoming cabinet and I will dedicate ourselves 24/7 over the next four years to make you proud,” he said.

Shettima speaks

Speaking at the event, Vice-President Kashim Shettima praised Governor Soludo for dedicating himself to good governance and transforming the lives of people in the state.

“There’s no doubt that the people of Anambra State have seen what many of us have always seen: The Soludo’s solution,” he said.

Mr Shettima said Mr Soludo’s sincerity of purpose and maturity in playing partisan politics engineered a cordial relationship between his state, Anambra and the federal government, despite political affiliations.

The vice-president said the governor has succeeded in liberating Anambra from the grip of criminals terrorising the residents.

He expressed the federal government’s willingness to partner with other Nigerian governors committed to development.