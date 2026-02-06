The Kano State Fire Service said an 18-year-old teenager, Yusif Malam-Gwani, drowned in an open water at Bachirawa, Kwanar Madugu, Ungogo Local Government Area.

The director of the service, Sani Anas, disclosed this in a statement signed by its public relations officer, Saminu Abdullahi, on Thursday in Kano.

He said, “We received a distress call from one Sulaiman Abdullahi-Tela on Thursday afternoon that Malam-Gwani had fallen into an open water.

“Upon receiving the report, a rescue team from the agency’s Headquarters was immediately deployed to the scene,” Abdullahi said.

He said the victim was brought out dead from the open water and was handed over to Ward Head of Bachirawa Quarters, Jibrin Isah.

In another development, an eight-year-old boy, identified as Abdussalam Ibrahim, had fallen into a well at Kofar Yamma, Karaye town, Karaye Local Government Area.

Mr Abdullahi said, “We received a distress call from one of our staff members, Murtala Magaji, about the incident on Thursday afternoon.

“Upon receiving the report, a rescue team wes immediately deployed to the scene.”

Mr Abdullahi said the victim was also brought out dead, and the body was subsequently handed over to the father, Malam Musa-Mudi

He urged the members of the public to take necessary safety precautions around open wells, open water sources, and other hazardous areas, especially to protect children.

“The service expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” Abdullahi said.

(NAN)