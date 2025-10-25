Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has carried out a major cabinet reshuffle and appointed new heads for key government agencies, saying the move was to “reposition the administration for improved service delivery and optimal performance.”

The cabinet changes affected several ministries and introduced two new special advisers.

According to a statement issued Thursday by Ibrahim Mohammed, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Adnan Nahabu has been appointed Commissioner for Higher, Vocational and Technical Education, while Ahmad Bakori, a professor who previously headed the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, was deployed to the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development.

Aliyu Zakari was moved from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Ministry of Agriculture, and Zainab Musa Musawa from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to the Ministry of Special Duties.

Yusuf Jibia now heads the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, and Surajo Abukur was appointed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

The governor was also named Aisha Aminu, the former director-general of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency and the new commissioner for Women Affairs.

Governor Radda also appointed Hadiza Yar’adua as the Special Adviser on Nutrition and Welfare Services and Isa Musa as the Special Adviser on Cultural Orientation.

Mr Radda urged the redeployed and appointed officials to uphold the administration’s Building Your Future agenda and demonstrate renewed commitment to public service.

He expressed optimism that the reshuffle would “enhance coordination, deepen sectoral expertise, and accelerate the delivery of critical programmes across education, health, agriculture, youth development, women empowerment, and social welfare.”

New Agency Heads

In a separate statement also released on Thursday, Governor Radda announced new appointments to head critical state agencies, including the Katsina State Road Maintenance Agency (KASROMA), the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), the Civil Service Commission, and the Pension Bureau.

Abba Junaidu was appointed Chairman of KASROMA. He holds a Master’s degree in Environmental Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, and he has prior experience as Chief Building Officer and Principal Civil Engineer in the state’s Ministries of Education and Works.

Babangida Ruma, a technologist and youth development advocate, was appointed Director-General of KASEDA. Mr Ruma previously served as Technical Assistant to the Governor on Enterprise Development and has been recognised by UNESCO’s Institute for Information Technologies in Education as the “Father of Technology and Innovation” for his contributions to technology-driven development.

Similarly, Idris Tune, a former Head of Service, was named Chairman of the Katsina State Civil Service Commission. Mr Tune holds Political Science and Public Administration degrees and has served in various government capacities.

The Katsina State Pension Bureau was reconstituted, with Ibrahim Dutsinma as Part-Time Chairman and Musa Rabiu Mahuta as Executive Director of Finance and Administration. Other members include Abbati Masanawa (Executive Director of Operations), Usman Shehu (Executive Director of ICT) and Database Management), and Faruk Aminu (Independent Observer).

For the Katsina State and Local Government Pension Transition Board, Muntari Dan Ammani was appointed Executive Secretary, while Garba Mani will serve as Part-Time Chairman. Mr Aminu will also serve as an Independent Observer, alongside representatives from ministries, departments, agencies, and labour unions, as stipulated in the Katsina State Pension Reform Law 2025.

Governor Radda charged the appointees to “deliver results that reflect the administration’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and service to the people.”