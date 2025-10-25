Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved a cabinet reshuffle involving commissioners and the appointment of two special advisers. The reshuffle, which takes immediate effect, is aimed at repositioning the administration for improved service delivery and optimal performance across key sectors.

Following the rejig, Adnan Nahabu has been appointed Commissioner for Higher, Vocational and Technical Education, while Ahmad Muhammad Bakori moves from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to head the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development. Aliyu Lawal Zakari has been redeployed from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Ministry of Agriculture, while Mrs Zainab Musa Musawa moves from Basic and Secondary Education to the Ministry of Special Duties.

Yusuf Suleiman Jibia takes over as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, and Surajo Yazid Abukur has been appointed Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development. Mrs Aisha Aminu, previously Director-General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency, now heads the Ministry of Women Affairs.

In addition, Governor Radda appointed Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar Yar’adua as Special Adviser on Nutrition and Welfare Services, and Isa Muhammad Musa as Special Adviser on Cultural Orientation. Governor Radda charged all appointees to remain committed to the vision of his administration’s Building Your Future agenda and prioritize service to the people of Katsina State

The Governor expressed confidence that the reshuffle will enhance coordination, deepen sectoral expertise, and accelerate the delivery of critical programmes across education, health, agriculture, youth development, women empowerment, and social welfare. Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State. 24th October, 2025