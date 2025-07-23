The Kaduna State Government has launched the ‘Girl Effect Oya Campaign’ to intensify efforts against cervical cancer and adolescent malnutrition.

The campaign, unveiled at the Gusau Institute in Kaduna, also marked the milestone of vaccinating 754,304 girls, aged nine to 14, against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the major cause of cervical cancer.

Speaking at the event, the deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, represented by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Rabi Salisu, described the initiative as “a call to action, a call to move, and a call to protect.”

She said the campaign, implemented by the UK-based Girl Effect, complements Kaduna’s ongoing HPV vaccination and adolescent health programmes, and seeks to engage communities in promoting early prevention and care.

“This is not just about vaccines and nutrition.

“It is about our collective duty to protect and empower the next generation of girls in Kaduna State,” Mrs Balarabe said.

According to her, the state’s HPV vaccination programme, which began in 2024, had so far reached over 754,000 adolescent girls, and efforts are being scaled up under Gov. Uba Sani’s administration to expand access to vaccines and improve adolescent nutrition.

“No child should be lost to a disease we can prevent. Every girl in Kaduna deserves to grow up healthy, strong, and free from diseases we know how to stop,” she added.

Mr Balarabe commended the dedication of frontline health workers and said Kaduna had become a model in Northern Nigeria for integrating adolescent health into routine immunisation and social development strategies.

She called on the stakeholders, including parents, teachers, religious and traditional leaders, to support the campaign by dispelling myths and promoting healthy practices in homes, schools, markets, and places of worship.

The event was attended by health stakeholders, development partners, and civil society groups.

(NAN)