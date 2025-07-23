A cholera outbreak has claimed at least 12 lives and left more than 230 others hospitalised in several Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Niger State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outbreak was first detected on Sunday in the Shiroro Local Government Area.

As of Wednesday, cases had spread to at least six LGAs, including Minna, Bosso, Shiroro, Magama, Bisa, and Munya.

Healthcare officials said that 239 individuals had been affected and were currently receiving treatment at various primary healthcare centres in the impacted areas.

In response, the state government had opened an isolation centre at the old wing of the Late Sen. Idris Kuta Primary Healthcare Centre in Minna.

The Commissioner for Primary Healthcare, Ibrahim Dangana, confirmed that a multi-sectoral response team had been deployed to curb the spread of the disease.

“We have established treatment and isolation centres in the affected LGAs to contain the outbreak.

“Aggressive sensitisation campaigns are ongoing, targeting religious organisations like CAN and Islamic groups, as well as the eight emirates in the state,” Mr Dangana said.

He commended Governor Mohammed Bago for his swift intervention and also appreciated the support of donor agencies.

Also speaking, the Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Tertiary Healthcare, Ibrahim Idris, identified Chanchaga, Minna, Bosso, and Shiroro as the worst-hit areas. (NAN)