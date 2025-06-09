The Nigerian Army says its soldiers have killed many terrorists, including their commanders, in separate offensives in Borno and Zamfara states.

The army disclosed this in separate Facebook posts on Monday.

Earlier, it said troops of Operation Hadin Kai launched coordinated air and ground attacks on terrorists believed to be members of Boko Haram or the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

The troops, according to the post, invaded the terrorists’ strongholds in Nzalgana, Gujba LGA, and the Tumbuktu Triangle, “resulting in significant casualties among terrorists and their leaders.”

“Notably, Ameer Malam Jidda, a top commander in Ngorgore and Malumti villages, was neutralised,” the army said, adding that more bodies and weapons were recovered in Abadam, “following the recent military operation in Mallamfatori.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ISWAP terrorists attacked a military formation in Mallamfatori. While the terrorists claimed to have caused heavy destruction at the camp, the military said it thwarted the invasion.

Nigeria’s war against insurgency has entered two decades. Even though the military continues to launch deadly offensives against the insurgents, the war lingers as the terrorists keep targeting both civilians and the military.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the last two years, more than 13,000 insurgents have been killed, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, had said.

Mr Ribadu disclosed this at the summit of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where reeled out the achievements of President Tinubu in the security sector.

He added that 124,000 other insurgents and their families have surrendered.

10 terrorists killed in Zamfara

In another operation, the Army said troops attacked terrorists’ enclaves in Zamfara, killing 10.

“Troops of Operation Fasan Yamma eliminated 10 terrorists in a well-coordinated, deadly attack on the outlaws’ locations at Mai Tashi and Dan Jigba in Gusau LGA, and Munhaye in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State today, June 9, 2025.,” the Army posted a few hours after it announced the killing of terrorists in Borno. “The operation resulted in the recovery of several arms and ammunition, and the destruction of 5 terrorist-owned motorcycles.”

Like the insurgency in the North-east, banditry has lingered for more than 10 years.

READ ALSO: Military chief visits Borno amid resurgence of terrorist attacks

What started as a fierce confrontation between Yansakai vigilantes and those conflict experts described as first generation bandits in Zamfara has now engulfed almost the entire North-west region, splitting into North-central where farmers-herders conflict has already taken the center stage.

More than 10 bandit kingpins were killed in the last two years including Halilu Sububu. Others like Bello Turji are still on the watchlist of the military.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

