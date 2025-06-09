SoftOrbits is an image editing software development company founded by Eugene Ustinenkov in 2006. While the project originally started as a small team of enthusiasts, it is nowadays a niche-leading company with over a million yearly downloads and over 300,000 users.
SoftOrbits has built its reputation by developing small-scale single-feature photo editing utilities that enable users to quickly solve the most common issues one at a time. With no need to download heavyweight image editing software and learn how to use it, SoftOrbits’ tools have provided amateur photographers and artists with unparalleled convenience, carving the company’s unique niche in the market.
Nowadays, the team behind SoftOrbits goes even further, creating new ways for users to access their products and increasing usability to a new level thanks to 24/7 online access and new AI functionalities.
|
“SoftOrbits was always focused on providing immediate solutions to everyday image editing problems, and there is nothing quite as helpful and reliable as an online tool that can be accessed at any moment with any device. There is also nothing that comes close to AI-powered prompt-based editing and natural language recognition — these features are absolutely going to change the way people interact with software, and we made sure to implement these features as soon as possible,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits and AlarmFront.
As Ustinenkov explains, providing a new way to access its popular utilities has enabled SoftOrbits to massively expand its reach and increase brand recognition, appealing to entirely new audiences.
“That is the most fascinating part about our recent developments — not only did we reach new customers through providing a new point of access, but we have also noticed a significant increase in downloads for our PC-oriented utilities. The more convenience you can provide, the more beneficial your whole customer-business relationship is going to be for everyone involved. It is a pure win-win situation and we want to keep exploring its potential further,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits with over 10 years of software development experience.
Right now the team is planning to create more web-versions of its utilities and is focused on finding new ways to efficiently implement AI into already existing tools to further modernize them and increase their capabilities.
“This is not a quick process, but we have already developed a roadmap that will guide us through it with no unnecessary hurdles. We are committed to evolving as a company and making our brand more and more recognizable among photography enthusiasts, and we know that we are on the right track to achieve it,” says Hannes Jansen, writer and editor at SoftOrbits.
Want to connect with SoftOrbits?
Whether you’re a client interested in SoftOrbits’ products or a business owner willing to partner with the team, you can reach out at [email protected].
