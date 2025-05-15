The Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, Chris Musa, is visiting Borno State, where Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have attacked four military bases this week.

Reuben Kovangiya, an army captain and spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, the counter-insurgency operation in the North East, disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri on Thursday.

According to Mr Kovangiya, Mr Musa will be accompanied by senior officers from the Defence and Services headquarters.

“The CDS, General CG Musa, will be visiting Headquarters Theatre Command today, May 15, 2025, by 9:30 am prompt. He will be accompanied by senior officers from Defence and Services headquarters,” Mr Kovangiya said while inviting journalists to cover the event.

The spokesperson did not disclose the reason for the visit. However, it may not be unconnected with the resurgence of attacks by the ISWAP and Boko Haram insurgents, whose capacity, until their recent activities, was believed to have been degraded.

The insurgents attacked four military bases on Monday and Tuesday, prompting widespread fear among residents, especially those recently resettled in their various ancestral homes.

The state government views the renewed attacks by the insurgents as a significant threat to its IDPs resettlement project.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, and the Minister of State, Bello Matawalle, visited the state in April alongside Mr Musa and the service chiefs regarding the security situation.

The military chief and his entourage were being awaited at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri as of 11:15 a.m. when this report was filed

