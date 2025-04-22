Zamfara State Agency for Nomadic Education has recorded a significant increase in pupil enrollment and graduation across the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Bala Tafidah, made the disclosure during a visit to the Commissioner of Education, Science, and Technology, Wadatau Madawaki, in Gusau, on Tuesday.

Mr Tafidah said that several milestone was achievement by the agency, including the receipt of a N200,000 donation from the Zamfara State Zakat and Endowment Board, and the distribution of learning materials from the National Commission for Nomadic Education.

He added that the agency had witnessed mass enrollment and graduation of pupils from nomadic schools across the state.

”We also received support pledges from several government bodies such as the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning, Mass Education Board, Community Social Development Agency (CSDA), and the FADAMA III programme,” he said.

Mr Tafidah, however, raised concerns on the dearth of teachers in nomadic schools, saying that the agency had to resort to engaging volunteer teachers.

He therefore pleaded with the state government to either increase the monthly Cash Allocation (CA) or absorb the volunteers into the state’s payroll.

According to him, the stipends of the volunteers consume more than half of the agency’s allocation.

”There is, therefore, the urgent need for government to recruit qualified teachers to manage nomadic schools, since education is the foundation of any society.”

In his remarks, Mr Madawaki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing education in the state.

The commissioner said that the recruitment of new teachers would commence once the ongoing civil service verification committee concludes its assignment.

He also directed the agency to submit the names of absentee teachers for appropriate disciplinary action and promised to follow up with organisations that pledged support to the agency.

(NAN)

