Guri Local Goverrnment of Jigawa State has shut down nomadic schools and local markets in the area following clashes between crop farmers and cattle herders.

Residents said at least nine people have been killed in the clashes that started on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two people were killed and five others injured in one of the clashes in the area.

The police later confirmed that another person was killed in neighboring Kirikasamma Local Government Area in the escalating hostilities.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said many other victims were receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state.

He said 10 suspects had been arrested over the violence.

The local government Information Officer, Sunusi Doro, told reporters that the Local Government Education Secretary, Sale Kaka, ordered the closure of the normadic schools in the council area, following threats to some of the teachers.

Local sources said those who lost their lives in the clashes include four farmers and five herders.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the area is on a standstill as farmers could not go to their farms while herders could not go to markets or towns in the area.

The local authorities have also shutdown local markets in the area.

A resident, Umar Yuguda, told reporters that the situation is pathetic.

Mr Yuguda said farm produce worth millions of naira were destroyed by the cattle herders.

Guri and neighbouring Kirikasamma in Jigawa have fertile land suitable for farming and grazing. Control of the land has led to bloody conflicts between farmers and herders over the years.

Following incessant clashes between farmers and herders in the area, critics have accused the Jigawa government of handling the crisis with kids’ gloves.