The Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), on Thursday, announced the killing of its financial secretary by suspected terrorists.
The religious organisation said in a statement on Facebook that Khalid Adamu was stabbed to death at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
“Some terrorists have stabbed to death (Khalid Adamu) at his residence. He is the financial secretary of the JIBWIS at Lugbe Division in the Federal Capital Territory.
“On behalf of the organisation, the leader, Sheikh Dr. Abdullahi Bala Lau, condoles the family of the deceased and the JIBWIS FCT members over the loss,” the statement said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the incident. However, the JIBWIS leadership has called on the police in the FCT to investigate the incident and prosecute the suspects.
The police spokesperson in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, said she was yet to be briefed on the incident when our reporter contacted her on phone.
