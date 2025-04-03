The Abia State Government, in collaboration with ipNX, a leading ICT and broadband services provider in Nigeria, has officially launched the Abia State Internet, Wide Area Network & Managed Network Services project, marking a major milestone in the state’s digital transformation journey.

The kick-off ceremony, which took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat Complex, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, was well attended by top government officials, technology partners, and key stakeholders. Dr Alex Chioma Otti, Executive Governor of Abia State, led the ceremony, emphasising the administration’s commitment to leveraging technology for governance, economic empowerment, and improved public service delivery.

Speaking at the event, Governor Otti highlighted the strategic importance of the project, stating that this initiative is a game-changer for Abia State.

“A strong digital infrastructure is the backbone of modern governance, economic development, and social transformation. By launching this project, we are taking a bold step towards making Abia a smart, connected, and technologically driven state. Our goal is to ensure that businesses, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and government agencies all benefit from seamless and high-speed connectivity,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Ejovi Aror, Group Managing Director of ipNX, expressed gratitude to Governor Otti and the people of Abia State for the opportunity to contribute to the state’s digital transformation agenda, emphasizing the critical role of connectivity in fostering economic development, enabling businesses, and improving public service delivery.

“Today is a significant milestone, not just for ipNX but for Abia State and Nigeria as a whole. At ipNX, we believe that technology is the bridge that connects communities, empowers businesses, and enhances governance. Through this project, Abia State will take the lead in digital transformation, ensuring that citizens, businesses, and government institutions are interconnected like never before,” he stated.

With over two decades of experience, ipNX has pioneered cutting-edge digital infrastructure in Nigeria, including the deployment of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and secure ICT solutions for both the private and public sectors. The company has a strong track record of providing world-class broadband connectivity and managed network services to businesses, government agencies, and residential customers across the country.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Abia State Internet, Wide Area Network & Managed Network Services Project is expected to provide seamless and secure digital connectivity across government institutions, businesses, and public services. This initiative will significantly boost efficiency in governance, education, healthcare, and commerce, positioning Abia State as a front-runner in Nigeria’s digital economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

