Bandits have killed at least 10 members of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards (CPG) during an ambush on Saturday in the Anka Local Government Area.

Fourteen other security guards were injured in the attack.

The state’s governor, Dauda Lawal, confirmed the attack in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Mr Lawal said the attack followed a raid led by soldiers on the bandits’ hideout in Sunke forest. He said many of the bandits were killed in the attack and arms recovered.

The governor said two members of the community protection guard and a vigilante member were still missing following the incident.

Mr Lawal said he had ordered emergency assistance to the injured victims and the families of the deceased.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that seven of the slain security guards were from the Anka local council area, while three were from the Talata Mafara area.

A funeral prayer was held for them in Anka on Sunday, with Governor Lawal promising continued support for the fight against banditry.

