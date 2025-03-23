Cast: Kate Henshaw, Juliet Ibrahim, Rosemary Zimu, Chris Attoh, Damien Smith, Chasity Saunders, Fred Amugi, Adjetey Anang, Sika Osei, and Gideon Boakye.

Director: Chris Attoh

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes

Do we fight darkness with knowledge, faith, or sheer force? ‘Nine’ isn’t just a supernatural thriller—it’s a reflection of unseen battles where power, fate, and vengeance collide. The film feels eerily relevant in a world like Africa, where people rampantly seek protection in spirituality and justice in the unknown. The African setting is not just a backdrop but a crucial element that influences the characters, their beliefs, and the unfolding of the story.

Directed by Chris Attoh, the Ghanaian movie follows a forensic expert and a US detective who investigate ritualistic murders in the country. They uncover an ancient prophecy and a secret group of assassins led by a fierce mother, Assassin. They must confront forces beyond their control as the spiritual and physical worlds clash.

With a diverse cast from Ghana, Nigeria, America and South Africa, ‘Nine’ blends African folklore, action, and mysticism. It stars Kate Henshaw, Juliet Ibrahim, Rosemary Zimu, Chris, Damien Smith, and Chasity Saunders.

Plot

For three years, Ghana has been terrorised by a string of gruesome ritualistic murders, each victim found under a full moon with strange symbols carved into their bodies. Fears of supernatural involvement rise, prompting forensic consultant Vivian Hadebe (Rosemary Zimu) to notice eerie similarities to an unsolved case in Chicago. Desperate for answers, she enlists US homicide detective John Kerston (Damien Smith), who is still grieving his daughter’s tragic death under similar circumstances. As they investigate, they uncover a chilling truth—the murders are part of an ancient prophecy linked to a powerful witchcraft sect, setting them on a collision course with forces far beyond their understanding.

Their search leads them to the Nine Assassins, a secretive group of warrior women led by the formidable Mother Assassin (Kate Henshaw). These warriors have spent years preparing for a prophesied battle against an emerging dark force. The mastermind behind the killings is Professor Russel Taylor (Chris Attoh), a man driven by desperation to restore his wife Ellis’s (Juliet Ibrahim) lost youth. Cursed by King Ade (Adjetey Anang), Russel’s father, Ellis, is rapidly ageing, and to reverse the curse, Russel must sacrifice 30 innocent lives before the next Blue Moon. As time passes, Russel, who had been disguising under his professorship title, grows more powerful spiritually, bringing him dangerously close to achieving immortality.

In a final battle, the assassins storm Russel’s hidden sanctuary, with Vivian and Kerston joining the fight. Mother Assassin faces off against Ellis, while King Ade confronts his son in a dramatic clash of strength and dark sorcery. Just as Russel nears the final sacrifice, a critical strike from the Nine Assasins disrupts the ritual, sealing his fate. The assassins ensure that Russel and Ellis can never claim immortality, seemingly ending the prophecy’s threat. But as Ghana begins to heal, a lingering message on an ancient relic hints that the darkness may not be gone for good. With an eerie full moon watching over them, ‘Nine’ leaves the audience questioning whether the battle is truly over.

Critical Review

‘Nine’ isn’t your typical African thriller—it’s a bold mix of crime, mysticism, and supernatural warfare wrapped in an eerie, high-stakes narrative. From the first scene, the film hooks you with its suspense, mystery, and a sense of impending doom. ‘Nine’ is a visual treat and stunning experience, blending haunting cinematography, rich world-building, and intense action. Pascal Aka’s fight choreography shines, especially with the Nine Warriors, while the ritual scenes use powerful symbolism to deepen the story’s mysticism. Though the effects aren’t groundbreaking, they enhance the supernatural feel without excess. The eerie score and strategic silence amplify tension, making Nine an immersive and lingering experience.

Rosemary commands the screen with a performance that is both intense and layered, while Chris balances his dual role as an actor and director with ease. Though only in a few scenes, Kate brings the kind of presence that leaves a lasting impact. Another commendable aspect is that you could hardly detect the cultural roots of the actors, which could have posed a barrier, especially to the synergy of the detective and the forensic expert. However, where ‘Nine’ slightly flops is its black magic effects—it feels unreal. Also, while significant to the plot, the American detective’s role doesn’t feel as crucial to the showdown as it should —it feels somewhat just there.

Verdict

Despite its flaws, Nine is a bold step for African cinema, proving that supernatural thrillers can be culturally rich and action-packed. It doesn’t dilute its African mysticism for Western appeal, instead embracing folklore, detective intrigue, and intense combat to create a thrilling, visually striking experience. While some storytelling gaps exist, the film delivers strong performances and unpredictable rides that engage viewers.

With its mix of mystery, mighty female warriors, and eerie supernatural elements, Nine carves out a unique space in the fantasy-thriller genre. The ending teases more to come, leaving one question: will there be a sequel? If so, I’d be here for it.

Chris Attoh’s ‘Nine’ is rated 7/10.

