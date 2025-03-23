In the wake of the ongoing sexual harassment allegations Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan levelled against the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, a former Senate Minority Leader Abiodun Olujimi revealed that her principal has a great sense of humour and is ‘‘fond of making little fun out of everything.”

While Mrs Olujimi’s remarks can’t be contested, as many viral videos from Senate plenary sessions justified her claims, a much lesser-known trait of Mr Akpabio has come to the fore of late his romantic side.

Netizens have keenly observed Mr Akpabio’s new habit—public displays of affection (PDA) with his wife, Ekaette.

Although PDA is uncommon among Nigerian public officials, Mr Akpabio’s latest PDAs resemble those of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who was known for publicly kissing and embracing his wife, Eberechi, during his tenure as Rivers State governor.

A picture of Mr Akpabio kissing his wife in June 2023 has resurfaced.

The picture from June 2023, taken during a Thanksgiving service in Akwa Ibom shortly after he was elected Senate President, resurfaced online. Netizens reshared the image after a video showed Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan kissing her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, before entering the upper legislative chamber.

On 5 March, Mr Uduaghan arrived at the National Assembly Complex with his wife, who was dressed in white. They briefly kissed before Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan proceeded to the plenary session to submit a sexual harassment petition against Mr Akpabio.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Kisses

A recent public display of affection by the former governor of Akwa Ibom State has caught the attention of many on social media. This happened on Saturday at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) 37th convocation ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs passionately kissed his wife after she received an honorary doctorate in Educational Management. Photographers at the event captured the emotional moment.

In the photo, Mr Akpabio held his wife close, placing his hands on her shoulders, while she tightly held onto her degree certificate.

Beyond the public display at the event, he took his admiration further by sharing a romantic tribute to his wife on his Facebook page.

Mr Akpabio described his wife as a remarkable woman known for her dedication, service, and significant impact.

He wrote: “To my beloved wife, Her Excellency Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, as she adds another gown to her crown: my adviser, counsellor, and steadfast companion. You have been the quiet strength and support behind every public triumph.

“Today, the world celebrates what I have always known: that you are a woman of substance, service, and deep impact. Congratulations on your well-deserved Honorary Doctorate. You wear this honour with the same elegance, dignity, and purpose with which you wear the crown of my heart’’.

The public’s reaction to Mr Akpabio’s romantic side is a blend of surprise and admiration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

