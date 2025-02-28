Suspected bandits have killed at least eight people and abducted several other passengers after toppling a cement-loaded trailer on a highway in Zamfara State.

Residents said the trailer, which also had passengers on board, ran into a roadblock by the bandits on the Gusau Dansadau highway around ‘Mashayar zaki’ in the Maru Local Government Area. The bandits opened fire on the vehicle, killing the driver instantly.

A resident, Nuhu Dansadau, told PREMIUM TIMES that the victims were residents of the Dansadau emirate who were coming from Gusau when the incident occurred Wednesday evening.

Mr Dansadau said the bodies of four males and four females, including children, were recovered from the accident scene.

“20 people were believed to have been abducted after the bandits toppled the trailer carrying cement and other essential goods. Some of the passengers died from cement bags falling on them.

“The bandits abducted the survivors and abandoned those under the cement bags.

“Some of the passengers escaped and reported the incident, which prompted residents to rush to the scene and removed the bodies,” Mr Dansadau said.

The Gasau Dansadau highway, about 100 kilometres long, is one of the most insecure roads in Zamfara. Residents travel on it under escort by security agents and vigilantes.

Bandits have killed and abducted many people in Dansadau in the past few years.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Abubakar Sadiq, said he would comment on the development later. However, he didn’t respond to subsequent phone calls.

