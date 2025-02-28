Former President Muhammadu Buhari has relocated to Kaduna State after about two years living in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.
The former president returned to Daura after handing over to President Bola Tinubu on 29 May 2023.
A former media aide to the former president, Bashir Ahmad, posted a statement on Facebook saying that Mr Buhari has returned to his Kaduna residence.
“After completing his tenure, he opted for a quiet life in his hometown and largely stayed out of active political discussions, focusing on private engagements”, Mr Ahmad wrote.
He said Mr Buhari was accompanied to his Kaduna residence by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and high-profile dignitaries, including the Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, and his Kaduna counterpart, Uba Sani.
Mr Ahmad named others who escorted him, including the serving and former deputy governors of Katsina State, a former Inspector General of Police, former ministers, and several of his personal aides.
In Kaduna, the former president was received by associates and well-wishers, including Mamman Daura and Musa Halilu, who gathered to welcome him back.
